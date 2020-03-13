Littlestown Borough has implemented the following procedures from March 16 to May 1 in response to the Coronavirus outbreak:
All public access to the borough offices is closed. Anyone wishing to contact Borough Departments are to contact them via phone or email.
All payments are to be sent via United States mail or credit card payment online. Customers are welcome to drop their payments off at the payment drop box located on the wall by the borough office door.
All public meetings such as council, boards and commissions have been cancelled. Police operations will remain unaffected however access to the department will be limited.
