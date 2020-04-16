Confirmed coronavirus cases rose by three in Adams County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Adams cases totaled 67 Thursday, up from 64 Wednesday. The county’s only death occurred April 7 in a nursing home the coroner declined to identify.
None of the seven ventilators available in Adams was in use for a COVID-19 patient Thursday, the same as Wednesday, according to the website.
Cases rose and deaths held steady in surrounding Pennsylvania counties.
Case totals were: Cumberland, 137, up from 131, with four deaths; Franklin, 80, up from 78, with no deaths; York, 393, up from 381, with four deaths.
Case figures are cumulative since mid-March.
Maryland’s website reported totals for adjoining counties there.
In Carroll, cases were 283 Thursday, up from 262 Wednesday. Deaths totaled 21 Thursday, with two “probable” COVID-19 deaths, up from 20 and two probable on Wednesday. The website recently added the probable category. It previously reported as many as 29 deaths in Carroll.
Frederick cases went from 442 to 497, with 22 deaths, up from 20. Seven probable deaths were reported Thursday.
Across Maryland, positive tests were 10,784, up from 10,032; deaths were 392, up from 349; and negative tests rose from 45,731 to 48,059.
