The County of Adams has followed the lead of state and national governments by extending its tax payment deadline.
During their meeting Wednesday, the Adams County Commissioners unanimously approved extending the period to receive a 2 percent discount on county property taxes to June 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents have until Aug. 30 to pay their taxes at the regular rate, Phiel said, and any payments submitted after then will be subject to a 10 percent penalty.
“Given the situation, we feel it is the right thing to do. Hopefully it does give our residents some relief during this time,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said.
County officials said they do not anticipate the extension affecting their cash flow.
“Our operating accounts are very healthy and we do not see it as an issue,” County Controller John Phillips said.
Commissioner Marty Qually said the county reserve is about $26 million and their biweekly bill list is about $2 million. He also noted many people have already paid their taxes through escrow accounts held by their mortgage companies.
The commissioners stressed their action only applies to county property taxes, not municipal property taxes.
“I encourage residents to contact their local municipal officials and encourage them to pass a similar resolution,” Qually said.
When contacted after the meeting, Gettysburg Borough Council President Jacob Schindel said he expects the borough to similarly extend its filing deadline.
