Demand for mail-in ballots is running high amid coronavirus concerns, Adams County Director of Elections Angie Crouse said.
Her office received about 60 requests on Monday alone, she said.
Total requests are “close to six or seven hundred now,” she said.
State law changed last year so anyone can vote by mail. Previously, absentee ballots were only available to people who were going to be out of town or physically unable to get to their polling place.
Voters can request mail-in ballots by calling Crouse’s office at 717-337-9832 or emailing acrouse@adamscounty.us.
Applications for mail-in and absentee ballots can also be printed by visiting www.adamscounty.us. Under Administration, click Elections and Voter Registration, then Election Resources 2020.
Voters can also request mail-in and absentee ballots at Crouse’s office on the first floor of the Adams County Courthouse.
“At this time there are no plans to close the county offices given many critical and essential services,” county Commissioner Randy Phiel wrote in an email Monday.
“By utilizing staggered shifts, work-at-home and rotation of personnel, our hope is to maintain operations while limiting exposures to staff as much as possible and stay operational,” he wrote. "We are strongly advising and promoting that you call the voter registration office, or any other courthouse office, and attempt to do business that way as opposed to coming into the courthouse in person."
The primary election is scheduled for April 28, but some states have delayed their primaries due to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.