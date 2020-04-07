A second coronavirus death occurred in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
Deaths held steady at two in Cumberland County as of midday Tuesday. There have been no deaths in Adams and Franklin counties, according to DOH.
Confirmed case totals were: Adams, 28 Tuesday, up from 25 Monday; Cumberland, 77, up from 68; Franklin, 39, up from 32; and York, 218, up from 189.
The virus reached all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties for the first time as of Tuesday, according to the website.
Statewide, deaths jumped from 162 to 240; positive test results increased from 12,980 to 14,559; negative tests went from 70,874 to 76,719.
As of Tuesday, state police Troop H, which covers Adams and five other counties, had issued 25 warning and no citations related to Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order for non-life-sustaining businesses, according to the website.
Cases and deaths increased in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s Department of Health website.
As of Tuesday, Carroll stood at 159 cases and 16 deaths, up from 150 and 10.
Frederick stood at 39 cases and no deaths, up from 32 cases.
Statewide Maryland totals were: positive tests, 4,371, up from 4,045; deaths, 103, up from 91; and negative tests, 27,256, up from 25,572.
