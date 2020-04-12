With an assist from COVID-19, the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team’s reign as the PIAA Class 3A defending champion from the 2018-19 season will continue. The Squirettes would much rather have risked it all for a chance to earn a second consecutive title.
A month after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) hit the pause button on postseason basketball, coaches and athletes learned the stoppage would be permanent. In addition to the Squirettes, the Gettysburg girls and New Oxford boys were also interrupted in their quest to win respective PIAA Class 5A championships.
The decision to halt winter tournaments and cancel spring sports came down Thursday, April 9, shortly after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure of all Pennsylvania schools for the remainder of the school year.
“I don’t think a lot of senior athletes really got closure,” said Delone Catholic senior Brooke Lawyer. “We didn’t know it would be our last game. If I’d have known it was our last practice, I would have gone out a million times harder. We just didn’t know it was over.”
Lawyer and Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said they’d resigned themselves to the fact that basketball likely wouldn’t resume once the initial two-week postponement, announced March 13, had been extended.
“I probably would’ve felt a lot worse if we hadn’t won the state championship last year,” Eckenrode said. “It’s still fresh in our kids minds and my mind. That said, there’s still a lot of unwritten history left on the table. It’s frustrating and disappointing, but what’re you going to do?”
The Squirettes still made some history this season, winning their first District 3 title since 2004. Their record at season’s end was 26-1.
The girls had throttled nearly everyone they faced and Lawyer believed they could have finished with back-to-back state championships.
“Basketball is my main sport and I wanted to end with another championship,” she said. “You make it once and that’s the expectation.”
The lone group to defeat the Squirettes this season was a senior-laden Gettysburg Warriors squad, which knocked off Delone in the YAIAA tournament quarterfinals. The Warriors went on to play in their first-ever YAIAA-championship game, which ended in a loss to Dallastown.
It turned out to be the only defeat the Warriors would suffer from Jan. 1 onward, as they went on to claim the school’s first-ever District 3 basketball championship.
At 28-3, the Warriors also finished the season with the most program wins in a single season. They were one win away from advancing as far in the PIAA tournament as had ever been recorded. The 2007-2008 team made the state semifinals.
“The most frustrating part was not how it ended. We’d already made it one step further than we did last year,” Lily Natter said. “We haven’t had a chance to come together, so it feels like the season isn’t over.”
Like Eckenrode, Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair knew that public safety would be a top priority and said he didn’t think it made sense to return to the basketball court once schools shut down. His one regret was not getting to meet one last time with a talented group of seniors that returned Gettysburg to its former glory. Natter, Taylor Richardson, and Madison and Cheyenne Proctor had all been key contributors since their freshman years.
Though it was not as meaningful as a face-to-face meeting, players and coach gathered together in a Zoom chat Friday to discuss their season.
“We talk about the lessons we’ve learned,” Bair said. “Each year is specific to that group. This team, when we lost, we got better. We continued to improve and learn those lessons. One of the biggest lessons, of course, is how it ended. You just never know what’s going to happen. It’s no fault of theirs, but in life there are sometimes things that is out of our control. We have to handle them with poise, pride and a respectful attitude. That’s the lesson we get out of this year.”
Natter is one of the few seniors on the three suffering Adams County teams who will not attempt to continue her athletic career in college. She did not feel resentment for having her career cut short.
“I’m really glad we got to end it on a win, and it was a good game for me,” she said. “We got a win and we got to do it together, so I wasn’t too disappointed.”
New Oxford first-year coach Nate Myers had yet to chat with his team after finding out the season was finished.
Myers took over for program architect Sean Bair this season and built on what the former Colonials coach had started. New Oxford finished 26-5, including a third-place finish in the District 3 tournament. Not only that, the Colonials also picked up the first two PIAA victories in program history.
“I definitely felt like the way we were playing, we still had three more games to play,” said Myers. “I’m sure all eight teams remaining felt the same way. We were playing extremely well at the end of the season.”
New Oxford senior Abdul Janneh agreed with his coach. He was proud of his teammates’ commitment to learn a new coach’s system and work within it to reach never-before-seen heights.
“A couple of the guys were asking, are you sure this is the way to go?” Janneh said, thinking back to the start of the season. “We came together as a team and agreed we’d do it for the team’s sake. As practices went, we got really comfortable with it. Coach Myers is a great person and a great coach. He really believed in us from the start.”
Janneh and senior teammates Brayden Long, Noah Strausbaugh, Tayshawn and Dawaun Golden made plenty of history in their tenure at New Oxford. They were all key parts of the team’s first-ever YAIAA-1 basketball title this year, as well as the team’s back-to-back YAIAA-1 and YAIAA-2 track and field titles. They’d hoped for one more this season.
In football, Janneh was Long’s top option as the quarterback broke school passing records his senior year.
Janneh recalled with vivid detail a 2018 game in which the Colonials knocked off Northeastern after finding out Colonial point guard Jaren Rex would be unable to play. The shocking victory over a team that included University of Albany commit Antonio Rizzuto was the start of bigger things to come, he said.
“We left our mark as a team on the rise. We’ve all been playing together since third grade,” Janneh said. “It’s tough how it ended, but we don’t regret anything we’ve been through. We left a really big mark on New Oxford’s history. For us and our class to turn that tide and bring the community together as a whole, that means a lot.”
