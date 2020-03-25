No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke on Bermudian Spring students - their studies will resume on April 1.
Gov. Tom Wolf extended the statewide shutdown of educational facilities through April 6. The effort was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, online instruction is still in play.
Bermudian Springs will use Flexible Instructional Days (FID) beginning Wednesday, April 1, Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss wrote to parents and guardians in an email and online letter Wednesday.
An FID is a state-approved alternative approach to delivering instruction in circumstances that would otherwise prevent instruction in its customary manner. Bermudian became one of 80 schools statewide to be approved for the educational aid in late January, Hotchkiss said. The school used its first FID on Feb. 14.
“We’re using the model that we established,” said Hotchkiss.
A survey last month provided mostly positive results from the school’s first FID. Most of the negative responses involved spotty internet connections, an absence of Wi-Fi or limited technology. This week, teachers called parents to see how they could help troubleshoot the specific cases.
“We left a message with some students and haven’t heard back,” Hotchkiss said. “We would like them to email their teachers and set up a time they can communicate. We want to make sure we’re connecting with everybody.”
Every Bermudian Springs School District student in fifth through 12th grades is provided with an Apple iPad or MacBook they can take home, Hotchkiss said. The elementary school has enough devices for kindergarten through fourth grade students and is now waiving a restriction requiring the devices to remain on location.
“We’re going to distribute about 150 devices so every family will have access,” Hotchkiss said, adding parents will receive emailed instructions on how and when to receive a device.
To solve connectivity issues, teachers will place course material in download-sized packets for student use offline, Hotchkiss said. The district will then provide a map of all Xfinity hotspots within its borders. In addition, external internet access points will be installed outside each school. This allows students to drive to the school parking lot and download course materials without ever leaving the safety of their car, Hotchkiss said.
A bill circulating in the Pennsylvania Senate would allow unapproved schools within the state to begin an online educational plan as well, Hotchkiss said. In addition, it would wave a five-day limit per district for FIDs each school year, he said.
Hotchkiss and the Bermudian staff have used their experience to help prepare other districts in the event of the Senate bill passing, he said.
“It’s been awesome. Districts not just from Adams County or our intermediate unit are sharing ideas,” Hotchkiss said. “We’re all in this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.