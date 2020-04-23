Gettysburg Borough Council may be forced to make some tough decisions on Monday.
The borough council will discuss during an executive session on Monday how it will react if the borough is unable to pay employees due to reduced revenues, Borough Manager Charles Gabel said Thursday. The council must decide which services are a priority if it is forced to cut employees, he said.
“With their direction, if need be, layoffs will begin to commence based on their priorities of services to the borough,” Gabel said. “We are not there yet.”
All non-uniformed part-time employees are currently laid off, Gabel said.
“Currently, part-time police officers are still be utilized by the borough,” Gabel said. “No full-time union employees are currently laid off from the borough.”
The borough currently has enough money in reserve to carry it through June or July, said Gabel.
Key revenue sources have collapsed because of the statewide business-shutdown and stay-at-home orders, Gable said last week.
For example, parking revenues have “cratered to zero,” he said.
Parking revenues for April, May, and June last year totaled nearly $340,000, Gable said. Unless things change, that much could be lost this year, Gable said.
The 2020 budget forecasts parking revenue at $1.21 million, or about 23 percent of approximately $5.32 million in total revenue.
Other significant borough revenue sources, such as permit fees and taxes on earned income and overnight lodging, are all down to “essentially zero” because of the pandemic, Gable said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.