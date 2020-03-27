WellSpan Health has opened locations across southcentral Pennsylvania dedicated solely to providing non-emergency care for COVID-19 patients.
“Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a healthcare provider to have COVID-19” can visit the locations, according to a WellSpan release.
Local sites and hours are:
• WellSpan Adams Health Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• WellSpan Urgent Care, 1000 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
• Another site is to open Monday at WellSpan Family Medicine–Cross Keys, 2900 Carlisle St., New Oxford. It is to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Those and some other regional locations “have been temporarily redesigned to exclusively treat the non-emergency care needs of patients suspected, or confirmed, to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. WellSpan Health will continue to evaluate the need for additional COVID-19 clinic locations across the communities it serves,” according to the release.
“This is part of our ongoing efforts to prepare for the anticipated increase in the number of positive COVID-19 patients across our communities,” said Dr. Tom McGann, WellSpan Health’s executive vice president for clinical practice.
“These dedicated care sites ensure our friends and neighbors with COVID-19 have access to the care they need, while also keeping our care locations as safe as possible during this pandemic,” he said.
“Patients who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 – including fever and cough, fever and shortness of breath, or a combination of all three – are asked to call their primary care provider. Individuals who do not have a primary care provider, or need additional information, are encouraged to call WellSpan’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641,” according to the release.
WellSpan also “encourages patients to take advantage of alternative care options, such as WellSpan Online Urgent Care, to receive care without the need to visit a care location in person. WellSpan Online Urgent Care allows patients to connect with a physician 24/7 using their computer, smartphone or tablet. Visit WellSpan.org/OUC to get started, according to the release.
Information and updates on WellSpan’s response to COVID-19 are available at WellSpan.org/Coronavirus.
Donations sought
“WellSpan is actively seeking donations of supplies, materials, blood, services and other needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.
“To learn more about how you can help during this time, visit WellSpan.org/Coronavirus and click the “I Want to Help” button, or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4,” the release reads.
“The physicians, nurses, clinicians, leaders and staff of WellSpan Health are grateful for the ongoing support of government leaders, businesses, nonprofit organizations, healthcare organizations and other community partners during this pandemic,” it reads.
WellSpan continues to offer primary and urgent care services at care locations across the region for those who are not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the release.
