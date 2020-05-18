COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Adams County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and WellSpan Health.
According to the state’s website Sunday, totals for Adams since the beginning of the pandemic were 189 confirmed cases, 2,122 negative tests, and six deaths.
Sunday’s count was up by 41 from the May 6 total of 148 cases. At that time, the state also reported 1,692 negative tests and five deaths in Adams.
WellSpan’s website Sunday listed a cumulative total of 162 confirmed case and 2,216 negative tests for its patients in Adams since March 10. The website also listed one current virus patient at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
The health system’s figures for May 13 were 148 cases, 2,206 negative tests, and one confirmed and one suspected case then at the Gettysburg hospital.
On both dates, WellSpan reported a total of one death at the hospital.
Coroner Patricia Felix reported six coronavirus deaths in Adams as of April 28, including one at the hospital and five at a nursing home she declined to identify publicly. All of the deceased were elderly with underlying medical conditions, she said,
The county’s fatality total was still six on Sunday, Felix said.
