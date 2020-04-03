As the pandemic prevents people from working, a policy change is helping schools provide free meals to all children.
A waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) eases eligibility requirements, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Monday.
Allowing schools to serve all students under 18 “will be life changing to some. Eliminating food insecurity gives the child a chance to focus on learning and family needs,” Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Bigger said.
Littlestown has been serving about 50 students, but “we would definitely see an increase in participation as more family incomes decrease,” Bigger said.
All six Adams County districts have continued to provide meals since schools closed earlier this month.
The waiver is “a pretty big change, which is great,” Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said.
Instead of providing free meals to those between 5 and 19 years old under the previous policy, the district can now serve anyone 18 and younger, including children not yet in school, Hotchkiss said.
The free meals are not funded by local taxes, Hotchkiss said. Districts receive reimbursement from the federal school lunch program, he said.
Also, families can now pick up meals without children having to be physically present, Hotchkiss said.
Demand has grown from around 100 meals initially to more than 300, he said.
The district is fine-tuning the number of meals it produces in order to avoid waste, Hotchkiss said. On one recent day, food ran out at one of the four distribution sites, requiring families to travel to another site, he said.
“The waiver helps supplement the cost to prepare the meals,” Conewago Valley School District Superintendent Chris Rudisill said.
“How many meals we serve is not determined by the waiver” but “by the students and their families and their ability to show up” to receive meals, Rudisill said.
“The meal program allows us to help ensure all our students have the opportunity to have a nutritious breakfast and lunch,” he said.
The waiver “allows us to provide meals to all our students regardless of their socioeconomic status. We have been able to feed approximately 350 students three times per week,” Rudisill said.
“We continue to provide free meals as we have at the beginning of the mandated school closure. We provided to all children,” Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll.
Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) is also feeding numerous children.
“We continue to feed any child that participates,” said GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin.
Prior to the waiver, “schools that did not meet area-based free or reduced-price meal eligibility requirements were unable to offer free meals community-wide. This waiver eases those requirements and helps ensure all children have access to food,” according to a PDE release.
“Schools and community organizations can now use recent and local economic data, including unemployment claims and business closures, to request approval from PDE to qualify as an open meal site,” according to the release.
