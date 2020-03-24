A student who left the Gettysburg College campus March 4 “has since tested positive for COVID-19,” according to an email sent Tuesday to students and members of the faculty and staff.
Campus officials learned of the situation Tuesday, according to the email from Assistant Vice President for College Life and Executive Director of Public Safety Bill Lafferty.
“The student is no longer in our area,” college Executive Director of Communications & Marketing Jamie Yates wrote Tuesday in an email to the Gettysburg Times. Yates said she was unable to provide additional information.
“The student has notified those with whom they had regular contact; those individuals are taking the precautionary measures of practicing social distancing and self-monitoring,” Lafferty wrote.
The student “reportedly showed no symptoms while on campus,” Lafferty wrote.
“The risk level for those in general contact with this student” is “low,” Lafferty wrote. He cited Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/risk-assessment.html.
“Due to the Pennsylvania Governor’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses until further notice, the college closed at 8 p.m. on March 19” and “began teaching all classes remotely on March 23,” according to the college’s website.
“Campus is closed and access is prohibited until further notice,” according to the website.
