Adams County Housing Authority (ACHA), Pa. Interfaith Community Programs Inc. (PICPI), and Turning Point Interfaith Mission (TPIM) have mostly closed their offices to the public, but continue to provide housing and other services.
“The safety, health, and well-being of our residents and voucher program participants are of the utmost importance to us. We understand that there are many concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and we are doing all that we can to prevent the spread of the virus,” Stephanie McIlwee, executive director, said.
Caseworkers and property managers are limiting face-to-face meetings and completing most paperwork via mail and email. Clients may utilize the drop boxes located in the ACHA and PICPI lobbies and can pick up needed forms and applications also.
When Gettysburg CARES cold weather shelter closed earlier than expected due to COVID-19, ACHA worked as quickly as possible to process all applicants on the housing choice voucher waiting list who had a homeless preference. According to McIlwee, housing vouchers have been issued, but clients struggle to locate available apartments right now. She said “about 520 households throughout Adams County are currently using vouchers. We have about 35 households with vouchers who are searching for apartments and homes where landlords will accept the voucher.”
The housing choice voucher (HCV) program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. The program, overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is sometimes referred to by its old name “Section 8.” Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to pick their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, mobile homes and apartments.
The housing subsidy is paid to the landlord directly by ACHA. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program. If a tenant’s income decreases the housing subsidy increases. Due to layoffs associated with COVID-19, more than 30 voucher participants had their portion of the rent reduced for April, McIlwee said. The HUD subsidy portion was then increased so the landlords were still receiving the full amount of monthly rent.
Most of the participants in the voucher program are working families or elderly or disabled households on fixed incomes that just need a bit of help to afford decent housing, according to Steve Niebler, ACHA board chair.
“The entire community benefits when a family is stable and living in safe home,” Niebler said.
Landlords interested in accepting housing vouchers can contact the HCV department at 717-334-1518, ext. 100.
PICPI, ACHA, and TPIM have established missions to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing opportunities while fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and self-sufficiency. Together, the three agencies own 382 units of affordable and subsidized housing in Adams County and provide housing subsidies to an additional 600 families in Adams and York Counties. The agencies also provide supportive services and financial and homeownership counseling.
