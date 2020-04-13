Coronavirus case counts were up but fatalities were unchanged in Adams and surrounding counties, according to figures posted Monday on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Confirmed cases in Adams were 56 Monday, up from 48 Sunday, according to the website.
The county’s only coronavirus death occurred April 7 in a nursing home the coroner declined to identify publicly.
One of seven ventilators in Adams was in use for a COVID-19 patient Monday, the same as Sunday, according to the website.
In adjacent Pennsylvania counties, case totals were: Cumberland, 122, up from 110, with three deaths; Franklin, 66, up from 64, with no deaths; and York, 331, up from 307, with three deaths.
Statewide, cases were 24,199, up from 22,833; deaths were 524, up from 507; negative tests, 105,593, up from 102,057.
Case figures are cumulative since mid-March.
In adjoining Maryland counties, deaths rose from 25 to 28 in Carroll, where cases increased from 236 Sunday to 250 Monday; deaths held at 12 in Frederick, where cases rose from 368 to 417.
Across Maryland, according to that state’s website, cases rose from 8,225 to 8,936. Deaths rose from 235 to 262. Negative tests went from 41,539 to 42,815.
