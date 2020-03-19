Kennie’s Market and Walmart are both offering special shopping times for seniors, while Walmart is also reducing its hours of operations.
All five area Kennie’s stores will implement preferred hours for seniors beginning Friday, March 20, Kennie’s President Craig Easter said Thursday.
The special hours are also open to non-seniors who face increased coronavirus risk, Easter said.
From opening until 8:30 a.m. every day, Kennie’s is asking “all customers to cooperate and help support this program, but allowing this time to be exclusively for those 62 and older, so that we can provide the safest possible shopping experience for our seniors,” according to information posted Thursday on the Kennie’s Market Facebook page.
“This will be almost impossible to police but we are asking for you to share and support this decision,” according to the post.
Walmart is following suit with shortened daily hours and senior-only shopping times, said Karen Wagaman, a Walmart managerial coach.
“Senior shopping time will be on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, March 24 until April 28,” said Wagaman.
The special senior shopping time at Walmart is for people 60 years and older, she said.
“It allows them to shop before we open up to other customers,” Wagaman said.
Until further notice, Walmart is also reducing its daily hours, she said.
“We will be open to the public 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice,” Wagaman said, noting the mandate came down from a corporate level Wednesday night.
The local Walmart can be contacted at 717-334-2000 for more information.
