Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.