Two full-time employees accepted voluntary furloughs as Gettysburg struggles with reduced revenue due to the pandemic, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
A police officer and a public works laborer will continue to receive benefits but no paychecks “until further notice,” Gable said Tuesday during a special borough council business meeting.
Further cost-cutting measures are under discussion with Harrisburg-based Teamsters Local 776, Gable said.
The union, which represents borough employees, would have to approve any arrangements outside the current separate contracts with police and non-police personnel, he said.
Acting on Gable’s recommendation, council was unanimous in voting to delay a decision on a pending memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the union regarding the police department.
The two sides are “close to a resolution on one of the MOUs to help the borough save significant amounts of money,” Gable said.
The use of part-time personnel but no overtime will permit the department to continue its policy of having two officers on duty at all times, Gable wrote after the meeting in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
By contrast, Gable advised the council to adopt a proposed MOU applicable to non-police employees as a “best, final offer.” The council did so by unanimous vote.
If non-police employees don’t accept that offer and “the financial condition for the borough does not appreciably improve by June 30, the borough is prepared to begin layoffs in July,” Gable wrote in the email.
More talks are planned, he wrote.
A final vote on the police MOU is likely during the council’s June 8 meeting, while details of the proposed MOUs will not be public until they are finalized, he wrote.
Both votes proceeded with virtually no discussion. Tuesday’s meeting was preceded by an approximately 40-minute non-public executive session on personnel matters, as permitted by state law.
Parking revenue, which usually provides nearly a quarter of the borough’s general-fund revenue, has “cratered” during the pandemic, along with income from amusement and lodging taxes, fees and licenses, and other sources, Gable said.
Cost-cutting efforts may include reductions in employee hours as the borough faces a revenue shortfall of at least $1 million by year’s end, officials said two weeks ago.
Pay-rate reductions “are not on the table,” but a combination of reduced hours and unemployment benefits may keep employees’ incomes at “a level similar to where they’re at,” council President Jake Schindel said two weeks ago.
Code enforcement
In other business, Gable said the borough’s code enforcement efforts are ramping back up after being put on hold during the pandemic lockdown which, in Adams County, has since given way to the state’s yellow category of precautions.
Complaints are up, so the public can expect “increased presence” from code enforcement personnel, he said.
Also, no members of the public commented during a hearing on the next round of federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
The borough expects $130,289 in regular funding, used in past years to build handicapped-access ramps at street corners, officials said.
In addition this year, the borough expects $70,413 in special funding for use in connection with the pandemic.
The borough is still accepting suggestions about how to use the funds. Gable can be reached at 717-334-1160, ext. 222, or cgable@gettysburgpa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.