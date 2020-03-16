The Upper Adams School Board will meet as scheduled Tuesday, March 17, but discussion and voting related to music and computer science education will be delayed.
The agenda will be limited to items that “pertain to the daily operations of the district,” according to an email sent by the district Monday afternoon.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the board room at Biglerville High School.
An administrative recommendation to cut elementary music class time in half to accommodate a proposed computer science curriculum sparked lengthy discussion during a board meeting earlier this month.
