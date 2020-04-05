Coronavirus totals continued to grow in Adams and surrounding counties over the weekend.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams rose from 19 Friday to 22 Sunday, with no deaths, according to midday totals on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Friday and Sunday figures for surrounding counties were: Cumberland, 58 cases, up from 45; Franklin, 30, up from 26; York, 171, up from 121.
Death totals held steady at two in Cumberland and one in York. Franklin and Adams remained at zero.
Statewide, cases totaled 11,510 on Sunday, up by 1,493 from 24 hours earlier. During the same period, deaths rose by 14 to 150.
Negative tests stood at 66,261.
Hospitalizations since March 6 totaled 1,072.
In Maryland, cases and deaths rose in adjoining counties.
Sunday figures on that state’s website were: Carroll, 142 cases and eight deaths, up from 129 and five Friday; Frederick, 30 cases and no deaths, up from 26 cases Friday.
Across Maryland, according to the website, cases totaled 3,609 Sunday, up by 484 from 24 hours earlier.
Deaths totaled 67, up by 14.
Hospitalizations totaled 936, up by 115. Negative tests totaled 24,728.
