South-central Pennsylvania’s congressional representative is urging Gov. Tom Wolf to address rural needs in disbursing federal COVID-19 aid.
A letter signed by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, and Pennsylvania’s other Republican members of Congress, asks Wolf to “consider the unique needs of rural communities.”
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides some $4.9 billion for Pennsylvania. Twenty percent is set aside for the seven largest counties, leaving more than $3.9 billion to be distributed elsewhere, according to the letter, dated Thursday.
“We ask that you give full and fair consideration to every Pennsylvanian, including those in rural communities which lack the resources and health care capacity of other areas,” the letter reads.
The letter asks Wolf to specify what pandemic costs the state plans to cover with the federal funds and urges development of a process by which local governments can apply to the state for CARES funds.
Dollars were passed to the states because they are better placed than the federal government to know were resources are required, Joyce said Friday.
It is Wolf’s responsibility “to use them where they are most needed,” Joyce said.
Municipalities need to be able to communicate with the state to make sure appropriate aid “reaches all corners of Pennsylvania,” including the south-central region, Joyce said.
Asked whether Pennsylvania’s Democratic congressional contingent was asked to sign the letter as well, Joyce said he was not the lead person in developing the letter.
Earlier this month, Gettysburg Borough officials urged the public to contact Joyce in support of federal funding for smaller units of government. A sample text for such a message was posted on the borough’s website. It cited the borough’s loss of significant parking and tax revenues due to the pandemic.
Joyce had no specific information Friday about whether the borough’s posting had resulted in messages to his office. His field offices are processing large volumes of input from constituents, he said. Most recent inquiries have concerned federal stimulus payments to individuals, he said.
Asked whether more stimulus payments to individuals may be on the horizon, Joyce said “all options are on the board.”
Joyce joined the overwhelming majority Thursday as the House of Representatives passed the $484-billion Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which is aimed at aiding small businesses and hospitals. It previously won Senate approval and was expected to gain President Trump’s signature.
As a member of the House Small Business Committee, Joyce said he was pleased the latest and previous packages provided aid to small enterprises that “truly are the heart and soul” of the economy.
“The whole purpose of this was to allow small businesses to retain their employees,” Joyce said, referring to federal loans that can be forgiven if used primarily to keep employees on the payroll.
The fact that some 75 percent of such loans have been for $150,000 or less shows small businesses are being served, he said. Information about available programs is on Joyce’s website, johnjoyce.house.gov.
Some large businesses did manage to circumvent the program’s intent, Joyce said. He called on such businesses to return the funds.
“I’m disappointed some people found a way around it,” he said.
The aid packages will have a “significant economic impact,” but restoring the nation’s health and reviving a “bustling” economy are the first steps toward handling the stimulus’s long-term fiscal effects, Joyce said.
“We are at war with the virus,” and “just as in any war, we needed to unleash significant resources,” including support for hospitals and funds for development of a vaccine and effective treatments, he said.
This is an especially appropriate time for a physician to be a member of Congress, said Joyce, who is a dermatologist.
The pandemic presents “unprecedented” challenges, but “there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Joyce said.
