The Giant Company announced several updates as part of its efforts to continue meeting the needs of its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including modified hours that help care for older members of the community.
“We are grateful for our team members who are working tirelessly around the clock to restock our store shelves and online fulfillment centers and continuing to serve our customers and communities during this unprecedented time,” said Nicholas Bertram, company president. “While all of our stores remain open and operational, we do have some updates to share which will enable us to help get products on shelves sooner and continue serving customers while protecting the health and well-being of our team members.”
Updated store hours
In order to allow more time for team members to sanitize, unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve customers throughout the day, all store hours will be adjusted to 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 19, until further notice.
Customers 60 and older
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are 60 and older are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. To support this group, beginning Thursday, March 19, all Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily in order to serve only customers who are age 60 and older.
This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing. They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering. Although team members will not request identification for entry, the company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening, and do the right thing for your neighbors.
Product limits
Beginning immediately, Giant is placing a limit of two on key categories throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.
Now hiring
The Giant Company is hiring temporary and part-time team people. Immediate positions as service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors are available. Those interested, including anyone whose employment may have been affected by the pandemic, can apply online at the Giant or Martin’s websites or speak with any store manager.
Grocery delivery and pickup
The Giant Company continues to offer delivery and pickup through Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Available slots are limited, and the company is working to expand capacity. Currently, only contactless deliveries for all customers in all areas are available until further notice. Contactless delivery means the driver will practice social distancing during the delivery process.
For more information on Giant Company’s efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Giant or Martin’s websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.