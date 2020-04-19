As Adams County officials begin preparing for the reopening of in-person services and local businesses, the commissioners’ chair, Randy Phiel, pays tribute to employees who continue working amidst the Covid-19 shutdown.
“I can’t commend our staff enough,” he said on Friday, “for rolling up their sleeves and providing critical services to our citizens.”
Phiel noted the ongoing services provided by corrections officers, child and youth services personnel and the skeleton crew at the courthouse who keep essential functions going.
“We are up and operating,” Phiel said, noting that time-critical emergency court filings and other essential services are available by telephone or email.
“We are blessed in Adams County to be where we are,” Phiel said, referring to the relatively small numbers of coronavirus cases.
“Our medical facilities are not being overwhelmed,” he said. “Overall, I’m glad to see where we’re at, and we need to keep up the good work of using recommended protocols.”
Even as he commended county citizens and celebrated adequate medical care, Phiel lamented the deaths and serious illnesses that have befallen victims of the coronavirus.
The lead commissioner said he hopes the county can avoid implementing staff furlough contingency plans. If employees are temporarily laid off, health benefits will continue.
The week of April 20 will be critical, Phiel said, as state officials analyze infection trends and determine if non-essential businesses can resume operations and travel restrictions can be lifted in early May.
But regardless of when the re-opening occurs, county officials will have plans in place, “so that we can open up operationally and safely,” Phiel said.
The commissioners and other key local leaders are identifying the “large pressure points,” that must be given priority, Phiel indicated. Of particular concern is the growing backlog of court proceedings.
County to exceed safety requirements
While government offices are not “businesses,” which will be required to insist that patrons and employees wear facemasks, Phiel said they will be issued and worn by staff and visitors at the courthouse and other county facilities.
He reported the county has just placed an order for 9000 masks that will be available for visitors who don’t come with their faces covered.
“County government needs to be the leader,” he said of the decision to go beyond the state’s requirements.
Piecemeal approach deemed unwise
With regard to a proposal by some state legislators that reopening authority be delegated to counties, the commissioner pointed to its downsides.
“Adams could open up,” he said, “but folks from York, Dauphin and Maryland could then pour in” and bring a new wave of exposure to the deadly virus.
Phiel, who serves on the Pennsylvania County Commissioners’ Association board, said that his peers statewide have sent a strong message opposing a piecemeal approach to lifting restrictions.
He reported that legislators proposing county-by-county authority did not consult with local officials who would have to implement it.
Noting it’s rare for the state to delegate authority to local jurisdictions, he said, “We want to be at the table, but let’s be cautious what we’re asking for.”
A regional approach, in which contiguous counties move simultaneously, would make more sense, Phiel said late Friday morning.
Governor Tom Wolf’s Friday afternoon press conference suggested that such a regional approach is likely to be implemented, along with reopening businesses of some types earlier than those in other sectors.
Concluding his assessment of the county’s readiness to resume more normal patterns, Phiel echoed the sentiment voiced by others that, “It won’t be a case of flipping a switch.”
Phiel offered assurance that the county’s citizens can be confident the three commissioners and other leaders are planning “strategically, with procedures to make it safe and reasonable.”
