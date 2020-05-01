In normal years, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign during the Christmas season funds the group’s charitable works for 12 months.
This is not a normal year.
The Salvation Army has launched a special campaign so it can help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The response has been heartwarming in many, many different ways,” Outreach Coordinator Mary Smith said.
Smith said the Salvation Army has already experienced an increased demand for its services but she expects the need to rise even more when moratoriums placed on bills such as rent, mortgages, and utilities are lifted.
“When those things lift, there will be significant increase,” she said.
The Salvation Army “is sort of the safety net that is under all of the other organizations, Smith said. The Salvation Army “picks up the pieces” and helps residents with “little things” such as rent, utility bills, prescription costs, and state inspection costs.
Last month, it donated 11 pallets of food to South Central Community Action Programs’ pantry. Smith said the Salvation Army has also received an increase in requests for assistance with utility bills because April was colder than normal.
Ninety-six percent of donations stay in Adams County to help people who live here, Smith said. The remaining 4 percent is forwarded to the Salvation Army’s office in Philadelphia to fund administrative costs such as stationary and kettles, Smith said.
Donations can be made by mailing a check to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 3488, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or going online to salvationarmypa.org. Donations made online by those who live in Adams County will be forwarded to the Gettysburg unit, Smith said.
Those seeking assistance from the Salvation Army should call Lisa Beaver at SCCAP, 717-334-7634, ext. 131, and leave a message.
