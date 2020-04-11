Coronavirus cases were up Friday in Adams and surrounding Pennsylvania counties, but deaths held steady.
Adams cases increased from 38 Thursday to 43 Friday, with one death, according to midday figures on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
The death occurred late Tuesday in a nursing home, according to Coroner Patricia Felix, who declined to identify the specific facility.
As on Thursday, no COVID-19 patients in Adams were on a ventilator Friday.
Totals for surrounding counties were: Cumberland cases, 96, up from 88, with two deaths; Franklin, 57 cases, up from 52, with no deaths; York, 283 cases, up from 250, with three deaths.
Statewide figures indicated there were 19,979 positive cases, up from 18,228; deaths, 416, up from 338; negative tests, 93,040, up from 87,374.
Cases and deaths rose in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
Totals were: Carroll, 214 cases Friday, up from 203 Thursday, with 19 deaths, up from 18; Frederick, 289 cases, up from 233, with nine deaths, up from four.
Across Maryland, cases rose from 6,185 to 6,968; deaths went from 138 to 171; negative tests increased from 35,344 to 37,480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.