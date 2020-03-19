Amid pandemic concerns, the Gettysburg Borough Council met outdoors Thursday morning.
Convening on the amphitheater stage in the Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane, the council formally ratified a “disaster emergency” declaration issued Monday by Mayor Ted Streeter and the council.
Member Patricia Lawson wore a mask and gloves as she read the motion aloud before the 7-0 vote. Lawson said she is at higher risk because she has asthma and is over 65.
She said she wanted to issue “my own PSA,” meaning a public-service announcement.
“I am practicing social distancing and I hope you all are too,” Lawson said.
The meeting took place “in an open-air environment to allow for the maximum space possible to adhere to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines of ‘6-foot social distancing,’” according to a borough news release.
Council President Jake Schindel wiped down a microphone before handing it to Lawson. A supply of wipes and a container of hand sanitizer were on the table in front of Schindel.
During the approximately 10-minute meeting, officials sat a few feet apart behind tables. Council member Wesley Heyser stood against the stage’s back wall.
Also on the stage were U.S. and Pennsylvania flags, loudspeakers, and a large backdrop touting Gettysburg as a “historic crossroads.”
Several police officers were stationed near the stage. Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said they would have reminded members of the public to practice social distancing, but only about half a dozen people stood scattered across ground that was muddy from recent rain. No one spoke during the meeting’s public-comment portion.
Earlier this week, officials and borough news releases stated the declaration allows “federal and state funds to flow into the borough,” and expedites decisions by suspending some ordinances to avoid “time-consuming procedures and formalities.”
The borough also issued a plan related to public gatherings, which was updated Wednesday.
The plan includes the closing of the borough hall to the public and cancellation of special event permits and public meetings, all until April 27, unless special meetings are advertised.
It also waives parking fees for up to two locally-owned food trucks at a time on Lincoln Square and two take-out pickup spaces in front of each regular restaurant. Details are available from the borough parking department at 717-334-1160, ext. 241
The borough urged the public to use electronic means to contact staff members, whom the plan authorizes to approve projects administratively to save time.
Phone extensions are under Borough Management on the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov. Department heads can also be reached by email through the website. The borough’s main phone line is 717-334-1160.
The plan also divides public works department personnel into two teams who will work on separate projects at separate times without commingling unless circumstances require it.
