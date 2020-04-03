The 12th and final step for Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) members involves a pledge to carry their message of spiritual awakening to struggling alcoholics.
Technology has allowed that to continue without a physical meeting place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We still do the regular readings we usually do. Other than physically being at the meeting and holding hands, it’s pretty much the same,” said a female member who will be referred to as Susan.
St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., has long been a hub for Alcoholics Anonymous in Gettysburg.
The site is just one of thousands around the world to host the nonprofessional, self-supporting fellowship for those who want to do something about their drinking problem. Normally, there are up to three meetings per day, seven days a week at the church, Senior Pastor Michael Allwein said.
Recently attendance has dwindled. Since social distancing advisement began in mid-March, some members have begun to use Zoom, a popular video and web conferencing application for computers and smart devices, to safely continue their commitment to themselves and others, Allwein said.
The church reduced its meeting schedule to one in-person group at noon each day since March 26, a result of reduced attendance, Allwein said. Those meetings will continue unless government orders require it to close, he said. Church staff members conduct a thorough cleaning after each meeting, he said.
Room pass codes for online meetings have been disseminated to existing members through an internal network, the anonymous woman said. First-time or long-absent members can be put in touch with help by attending an in-person meeting or by calling the Saint James’ main office at 717-334-2012, Allwein said.
While addiction in any form has become more widely understood, anonymity is still an important protection, both for the individual and the organization, she said.
“It’s a program of attraction rather than promotion,” she said. “Nobody’s sobriety is guaranteed. If I turn out to be a bad example, I would not want somebody looking at me saying the program doesn’t work.”
The system isn’t perfect but having one normal meeting each day has helped alleviate some concerns, the woman said.
“Some members are older and are technically challenged,” she said. “The good news is that it’s a small community and we know each other, so a lot of us have phone contact.”
Another member, a man who also wished to remain anonymous, said he previously attended 10 meetings a week. He’s struggles to get to any in-person meetings now, he said.
“Just like a lot of things happening in this country right now, help is hard to find,” he said. “I have a phone so I can call (members) to talk another way, but other than that it’s tough to maintain until things start to lift.”
Mental health, economic and physical challenges that arise during a pandemic can be stress-inducing. However, the woman said the tenets of the organization help with these hurdles, regardless of the situation.
“It’s a spiritually-based program, so if you have a good solid foundation you know God is in control,” she said.
Further information regarding local and online AA meetings can be found at www.d35pa-aa.org. The District 35 AA hotline number is 1-800-296-9289. Online resources, including literature, can also be found at www.aa-intergroup.org.
