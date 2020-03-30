While millions of college students around the country have vacated their dorms and gone home, for many others at graduate schools such as United Lutheran Seminary their only home is on-campus housing.
Among the roughly 250 U.S. and Canadian seminaries, about half the students are over 40, a demographic group unlikely to be able to return to their parents’ homes the way most undergraduates can.
So, at both ULS campuses, in Gettysburg and Philadelphia, some students continue living on campus even as other school premises are officially shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In this time of struggle, the community of United Lutheran Seminary (ULS) is truly living into its name,” Interim President Angela Zimmann wrote in a newsletter last week.
Zimmann and her colleagues are finding creative ways for their community to remain united even as people are kept apart amidst the coronavirus crisis.
The school is extending as much support as possible to students and their families who remain on campus, she said.
A COVID-19 task force was appointed to disseminate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and “determine the best and safest course of action” for ULS, she said.
On both campuses, a food pantry remains open where students and families can get some of their groceries.
Students whose part-time jobs may evaporate, or who depend on a spouse’s income that has dried up, likely will turn to the food pantry more frequently in coming weeks.
“Residential students are so used to relying on each other and living communally in faith centered ways, so navigating how to do that without seeing each other has been challenging,” Taylor Berdahl, a Texas native, said of the forced social distancing.
Virtual classrooms
While seminarians are coping with the same day-to-day realities as everyone else, their studies continue uninterrupted thanks to the faculty’s adeptness in the online environment.
Given its two-campus structure since the institutional consolidation in 2017, many of the seminary’s students and faculty are used to seeing each other virtually rather than face-to-face.
For faculty and staff who travel back and forth between the two campuses, the current situation has eased the stress of commuting, though some say there’s nothing like being there in person.
In addition to serving as chapel dean at Gettysburg, Rev. John Largen has been teaching a course on spirituality at Philadelphia each spring for several years.
A neophyte at online teaching, Largen commented on his first session using Zoom: “It was a bit clumsy for me because I wasn’t used to it, but the students were very competent with the technology and participated about as well as in the classroom.”
Nevertheless, for courses that involve deeply personal matters such as spirituality, Largen said, “As useful as Zoom can be, it is no substitute for in-person interaction.”
Zimmann and students give high praise to seminary administrators as well as the faculty for making a rapid transition to the virtual world as all schools were forced to shut their doors when the coronavirus crisis escalated.
The seminary’s information technology staff, led by Donald Redman, “has been simply outstanding,” Zimmann said, in providing support for students and faculty forced to go full-time online.
This past week, the entire administrative staff from both campuses held a meeting via Zoom.
Chaplain’s work
Like church pastors’ roles, seminary chaplains’ work goes on regardless of the many shutdowns.
While chapel worship services have been suspended, pastoral and spiritual care continue being offered. Chaplains on both campuses are staying in touch with as many students as possible via email, telephone and social media.
At Gettysburg, Rev. Terry McCarthy offers a daily reflection piece online and connects via Zoom on Mondays with a spiritual care group in sessions that include scripture readings and prayer.
“I’ve never seen such a stress level among our students,” he said. “Folks are doing what they need to do, but it’s really, really tough.”
While student Andrew Berdahl, originally from Allentown, agreed that, “The isolation is difficult,” he said it also “has allowed for a renewed focus on devotional activities and reflection as to what is truly important.”
Like most schools, ULS has international study programs and enrolls students from overseas. When the coronavirus crisis hit, five students were on an extended pilgrimage to Guatemala.
Zimmann said four students have returned home. Since there was a slight possibility of exposure while traveling, two are temporarily in isolated quarters on the Gettysburg campus.
One student and her fiancé decided it was safer to remain a while longer in Guatemala since their homes are in Seattle and New York City, hot spots of the pandemic in the U.S.
Togetherness
While they comply with social distancing, faculty and students bemoan the limitations of being forced to confine their interactions to their computer screens.
Veteran seminary theology professor, Rev. Dr. Kristin Largen, who is also chaplain at Gettysburg College, said of her current work at both schools:
“Having to shift from residential to a non-residential community is very difficult in all kinds of ways. Social distancing does not come naturally to me, and I find online engagement to be lacking in very critical ways. I think we sometimes take bodies for granted, but not anymore.”
As will be the case at many institutions this spring, a sense of loss is particularly acute for students in their final year. Senior seminarians at ULS will be deprived of the once-in-a-lifetime experience of being handed a diploma at commencement exercises.
While ULS may attempt some form of virtual graduation, it just won’t be the same as donning cap and gown to celebrate a milestone achievement in the company of family, peers and professors.
