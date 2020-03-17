The Adams County commissioners intend to announce a Declaration of Disaster Emergency relative to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by Chairman Randy Phiel Tuesday.
The commissioners plan to sign the document March 18, and ratify it at the March 25 commissioners’ meeting. The declaration paves the way for obtaining any future federal reimbursements related to the disaster.
The Declaration of Disaster states “emergency management measures are necessary to reduce the severity of this disaster and to protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Adams County.” Furthermore, it directs Adams County Manager Steve Nevada and Director of Adams County Emergency Services Warren Bladen to coordinate the county’s “activities and emergency response, to work with state and federal authorities, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency.”
The declaration permits the commissioners to form a leadership council to advise Nevada and Bladen, which may include the commissioners, chief clerk, human resources and county solicitor and others deemed necessary and appropriate by the commissioners, Phiel said. The leadership council will meet as often as necessary in response to the COVID-19 threat “without a need to formally advertise times and places of meetings due to exigent and evolving circumstances of this disaster,” Phiel wrote.
The commissioners authorize the “temporary suspension of all formal requirements in light of the exigencies of this disaster emergency, including all time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law (excepting mandatory constitutional requirements) pertaining to the performance of pubic work, entering into contracts, the incurring of obligations, the employment of temporary workers, the rental of equipment, the purchase of supplies and materials, the levying of taxes and the appropriation and expenditure of public funds,” according to Phiel’s statement.
Adams County’s government is “fully functional with staff rotation and work-at-home to reduce exposure” while still maintaining services, Phiel wrote. The Adams County Department of Emergency Services (911) has been closed to the public and the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex has instituted several changes in protocols due to the virus. The Adams County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is operating at level 3, which is situational awareness, Phiel said.
Residents are asked to reduce visits to county facilities if at all possible and utilize the Adams County website at www.adamscounty.us or by telephone at 717-334-6781, Phiel said.
Phiel also reminded residents that Adams County President Judge Michael George issued a judicial emergency Monday for the 51st judicial district effective through April 14, which allows for rescheduling of most court-related matters, except for necessary and essential business.
