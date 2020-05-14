More businesses shuttered by the pandemic are now eligible to apply for a zero-interest loan from the Borough of Gettysburg.
Without dissent Monday, the borough council dropped a rule that excluded businesses that have received federal or state aid.
The council established a revolving loan program April 27, with enough funds to provide loans of $3,000 each to approximately 50 businesses.
Since then, 26 businesses inquired about the program but only four applied, borough Finance Director Nicolette James said.
Many business owners told her they have received aid, but “it’s not enough,” she said.
Ending the aid exclusion means “we’ll get a lot more applications,” James said.
Application information is at www.gettysburgpa.gov. Click on COVID-19 Updates on the homepage, then Zero Interest Loan for Disaster Relief in the gray column at left.
To be eligible, businesses must be located in the borough, completely shuttered by the pandemic, and not delinquent on property taxes
Funds for the program are from a state Department of Community and Economic Development loan originally issued for the construction of Kennie’s Market on West Middle Street, and repaid by the grocer.
The approximately $290,000 repayment has gained interest in an account that now stands at some $330,000, according to James.
Loans will run for 36 months with no payments during the first year, James said. Payments will be $125 for each of the 13th through 36th months, she said.
Owner rebels
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, a business owner told the council he plans to open despite the state’s closing order.
“I can’t let other people’s fear ruin my business,” said Clay France of the Crossfit Gettysburg gym at 5 S. Washington St.
He urged the council to make a statement supporting the re-opening of local businesses.
Charles Gable, borough manager, said he agreed with France personally, but his “professional opinion” is that such statements by the borough could imperil state and federal funds.
“That is the hammer the governments above us hold over our heads,” Gable said.
The council took no action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.