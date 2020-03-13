The Gettysburg Times is doing its best to stay on top of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on Adams County.
As of presstime Friday, there are many unanswered questions because our community’s leaders have not had the proper time to figure out the next steps. I have been in contact with most local leaders and have complete faith that they are working around-the-clock to keep our citizens healthy. Once again, we are lucky to live in such an amazing community.
In my mind, the biggest unanswered question as of this writing is how our community will ensure children who are forced to stay home have enough to eat. About 50 percent of students in Gettysburg Area School District receive free or reduced lunches because of their family’s financial situation. That figure is similar throughout the county. Programs such as Ruth’s Harvest and John’s Meals ensure those children do not go hungry on the weekends. I have been told our dedicated community leaders are working to guarantee no child goes hungry during the two-week school shutdown. How that will happen is unclear but once it is known, we will help disseminate the information as well as inform citizens who are able and willing how they can assist in the efforts.
Updates on COVID-19’s effects on Adams County will be posted on our website, www.gettysburgtimes.com, throughout the weekend. All COVID-19 stories on our website are free to read.
If you have information on community response efforts to share, email me at ahayes@gettysburgtimes.com or call 717-253-9413. If you call, leave a voicemail and I will return your call.
Beginning Monday, the Gettysburg Times will be reducing its page count to one section. This is a temporary move to respond to the cancellation of all sports competitions and most community events. Our focus will be on COVID-19 and its effects on Adams County.
Please, stay safe, calm and rational.
This is probably the largest global event of most of our lifetimes but I believe we can get through it as one strong community.
