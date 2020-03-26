This is the most up to date information the Gettysburg Times has received regarding pandemic-related cancellations and adjustments to meeting schedules in Adams County.
Adams County
• The Adams County Library System will be closed through April 6.
• Adams County schools remain closed through April 6.
• The Adams County Office of Aging has closed its main office. Staffers are available by telephone or email.
• The Adams County Farm Bureau has canceled its spring meeting scheduled for April 2.
• The Adams County Historical Society has canceled its scheduled April 7 monthly meeting.
• The Adams County SPCA is closed but will remain open for surgeries.
• The Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is closed through March 29. For updates, visit adamsarts.org or contact aa@adamsarts.org.
• HACC extended its remote instruction and student services through May 17, and the May 2020 Commencement ceremony is canceled. Graduating students will be invited to participate in the December 2020 Commencement. Additional information regarding this issue is available at hacc.edu/Coronavirus.
Carroll Valley
Carroll Valley closed its buildings but staffers can still be reached by email or telephone.
Gettysburg
• Gettysburg Borough meetings have been cancelled and borough facilities are closed through April 27.
• Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch during the month of April.
• The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship lunch scheduled at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church for April 1 is cancelled. The next meeting of the fellowship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6.
Littlestown
• The March meeting of the Littlestown Area Historical Society is cancelled.
McSherrystown
• McSherrystown Borough offices and parks are closed to the public indefinitely. Staff members will be available by phone at 717-637-1838 during regular business hours.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association has cancelled all activities through April 5. Visit the Facebook page for more details.
Upper Adams
• Tyrone Township supervisors closed the municipal building to the public effective Tuesday. Documents can be inserted through a mail slot beside the front door. The township can be reached at Tyrone.Township@comcast.net and 717-528-4012.
• Designer bag bingo scheduled for March 29 has been postponed until a later date. Bingo on April 2 in Biglerville has also been cancelled. The April 6 meeting of the Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is cancelled.
• Biglerville Senior Citizens will not meet on April 8 at Harbaugh Thomas Library in Biglerville.
• The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast originally scheduled for April 7 has been postponed.
York Springs
• The Wolfe family reunion at York Springs Fire Hall scheduled for Saturday, April 4 is now cancelled.
• Latimore Township Municipal Building, 559 Old U.S. Route 15, York Springs, is closed to the public until further notice.
Elsewhere
• The Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC), 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, is postponing public gathering events, such as our lectures that run from March 18 through April 7. In addition, the Visitor and Education Center and the Ridgway Hall Research Center is closed to the public but will remain open for US Army War College faculty and students. The trail and outside exhibits remain open to the public.
• All on-campus McDaniel College events through the end of the spring semester are canceled. Further information about athletics will be distributed following decisions being made by the Centennial Conference. No final decision has yet been made about commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.