Adams County’s confirmed coronavirus cases held steady at eight as of noon Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
The total was unchanged since Friday.
Cases increased in surrounding Pennsylvania counties between Sunday and Monday, according to the website.
Cumberland cases rose from 22 to 24, Franklin from 11 to 12, and York from 43 to 53.
On Sunday, DOH reported a death in Cumberland. None had been reported in Adams or the other surrounding Pennsylvania counties as of Monday.
On Saturday, York became one of 22 counties placed under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf. As of midday Monday, the order had not been extended to Adams or other surrounding Pennsylvania counties.
The statewide total of positive tests jumped from 3,394 Sunday to 4,087 Monday, according to the website. It was the state’s biggest one-day surge so far, according to AP.
Negative tests also rose statewide, from 30,061 to 33,777.
In neighboring Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order, according to AP.
Cases held steady in Carroll County at 82, according to the Maryland Department of Health website.
The fatality count remained one in Carroll. The Associated Press reported a man died Saturday at a nursing home in Mt. Airy, where 67 residents tested positive and 27 staff members were suffering symptoms.
The total in the other adjoining Maryland County also rose. Frederick’s count increased from 24 Sunday to 26 Monday, with no deaths, according to the website.
Statewide, Maryland’s total increased from 1,239 cases and 10 deaths Sunday to 1,413 cases and 15 deaths Monday. The website also reported a cumulative total of 13,316 negative tests.
