As Gov. Tom Wolf expanded his stay-at-home order to all of Pennsylvania effective Wednesday at 8 p.m., coronavirus cases continued to rise in Adams County.
The order will last through at least April 30, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Confirmed cases jumped from nine to 12 in Adams County as of midday Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Cases also increased between Tuesday and Wednesday in the surrounding Pennsylvania counties: Cumberland, from 36 to 38; Franklin, 19 to 21; York, 66 to 79.
Statewide totals increased as well: Positive test results, from 4,843 to 5,805; deaths, 63 to 74; and negative tests, 37,645 to 42,427. The number of counties with cases held steady at 60.
A weekend death in Cumberland remained the only fatality in counties surrounding Adams as of Wednesday.
According to the release from the governor’s office, people may leave their homes for essential tasks such as:
• Going to medical appointments, the pharmacy, caring for the health and safety of a pet
• Securing necessary supplies, such as groceries, and delivering supplies to others
• Walking, hiking, running if they maintain social distancing
• To care for a family member or pet in another household
• Care of the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable people
• Travel to educational institutions to secure materials for distance learning, receive meals or other related services
• Returning home from an outside jurisdiction
• Required by law enforcement or court order
The governor’s order reads “Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.”
Police will continue to focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement, according to the release.
According to the governor’s Wednesday release, the following are exempt:
• Life-sustaining business activities
• Health care or medical providers
Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks
• Access to child care for employees of life sustaining businesses
• News media
• Law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, firefighters
• The federal government
• Religious institutions
Totals also increased in neighboring Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
Carroll County cases totaled 92 Tuesday compared to 96 Wednesday. Frederick cases rose from 33 to 35.
Five deaths have occurred at a Carroll County long-term care facility where dozens of residents and staff were sickened, according to media reports.
For all of Maryland, deaths rose from 18 to 31; positive tests from 1,660 to 1,985; and negative tests from 14,868 to 17,233.
