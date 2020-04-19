Two Gettysburg-based non-profit organizations are assisting taxpayers who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but are ineligible to receive federal stimulus money.
Immigrant families who pay taxes with an individual Taxpayer Identification Number are not able to receive federal stimulus dollars through the CARES Act, according to Manos Unidas Hispanic American Center Executive Director Amelia Contreras. Many of these immigrants have lost their jobs, Contreras said, so she is encouraging people who do not need their entire $1,200 check to donate at least $100 to these immigrant families through Manos Unidas.
“We have many families living in Adams/York counties who are excluded from this help; they are the same individuals who are not able to file for unemployment benefits (for the same reason), although they pay taxes like everyone else who works and lives in USA,” Father Daniel Mitzel, pastor of Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, Gettysburg, wrote in a letter to his parishioners. “Food is fairly accessible and available in the community, as are clothing and household supplies. Rent payments and utilities are deferred but not waived. Parents have lost their jobs (hopefully temporarily) and will not have any other income until they find another job or get called to their previous job.”
Gettysburg-León/Casa de la Cultura is making a similar plea, Brenda Reyes-Lúa, assistant director of Gettysburg College’s Center for Public Service, said.
“This exclusion of immigrant and mixed-status families and individual ITIN filers is both deeply unfair and will exclude families hardest hit by this emergency in our community,” Reyes-Lua said. “Our immigrant neighbors compose large segments of the front-line workers leading the response to the pandemic in the arenas such as public health, agriculture, food preparation and delivery, and cleaning and maintenance.”
Those wishing to help immigrants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can make donations to Manos Unidas Hispanic American Center, 19 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Project Gettysburg-León/Casa de la Cultura, 300 North Washington Street, PO BOX 2456, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
