Abbottstown’s borough office and park are set to reopen to the public Monday.
“I’ll be shaking hands if anybody wants to,” Borough Manager David Bolton said Friday.
Signs at the park will advise visitors to “responsibly consider” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for coronavirus mitigation, he said.
Borough officials have been monitoring virus case totals for the borough’s ZIP code, Bolton said.
The state Department of Health’s website Friday listed nine coronavirus cases and 65 negative tests for the 17301 ZIP code, which also includes York County’s Paradise Township.
“We’re a tight-knit community” and “we’ve got a pretty good finger on the pulse,” Bolton said.
One factor in the decision to reopen the office at 241 High St. was the need for Bolton to coordinate upcoming projects to be undertaken by contractors, he said.
Projects include pavement work on several streets, emergency repairs to drainage pipes damaged on West Fleet Street, and comprehensive park improvements including playground upgrades, landscaping, and a walking path, he said.
A public input session on park plans is to be scheduled, he said. Volunteers are being sought to water plants and participate in parking planning, he said.
Borough council members gave Bolton approval to work from home in mid-March as stay-at-home orders took effect, he said. Members last week authorized the reopening after Bolton suggested it was time to plan to do so, he said. The decisions were made by the council’s executive and personnel committees, he said.
“I’m comfortable going back,” Bolton said.
The borough’s police officer has continued working with appropriate personal protection equipment, and the borough’s maintenance staff will be called out only in case of emergencies, Bolton said.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Bolton said.
Anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable interacting face-to-face can call the office at 717-259-0965, consult the borough’s website or Facebook page, or send email to abbottstown@comcast.net, Bolton said.
