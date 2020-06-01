COVID-19 deaths have risen from seven to eight in Adams County, Coroner Patricia Felix said.
All of the deceased were elderly with underlying medical conditions, Felix said Sunday.
A woman died May 21 at the same nursing home where all but one of the county’s deaths have taken place, Felix said. She has declined to identify the nursing home publicly.
One of the county’s deaths occurred at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
The seventh death occurred May 22, but the Adams County total did not rise to eight on the state Department of Health’s (DOH) website until this past weekend.
Adams’ coronavirus case total continues to increase, according to the DOH website.
The site Sunday showed 251 positive tests in Adams since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 3,098 negative tests. Eight deaths among a population of 102,811 means the county’s COVID-19 death rate is 7.8 per 100,000, according to the site.
By comparison, on April 28, when Felix said the county’s total had risen from three to six, the DOH site listed 124 positive and 1,454 negative tests for Adams.
On May 22, when the county moved to the state’s yellow phase of pandemic precautions, the DOH totals were 214 positive and 2,418 negative tests.
Regional care provider WellSpan Health’s website Sunday showed it had conducted 192 positive and 2,719 negative tests in Adams since March 10.
WellSpan’s totals for May 22 were 180 positive and 2,409 negative tests.
The WellSpan site does list the single death at the Gettysburg Hospital.
