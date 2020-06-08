The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) is delaying a re-enactment and other events at its historic Daniel Lady Farm on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) just east of Gettysburg.
The 2020 Battle of Gettysburg Reenactment is to take place Aug. 22-23 instead of July 4-5, according to a news release issued Friday. The historic battle occurred July 1-3, 1863.
“We are aware of the multiple cancellations of Civil War events around the country and are doing everything possible to provide reenactors and the public with Civil War events as we begin to recover from the COVID 19 crisis,” the release quotes GBPA President Michael Cassidy as saying.
GBPA Vice President of Operations Kirk Davis “is in contact with reenactment units scheduled to participate in the battle reenactments in order to develop procedures ‘to once again allow history to come alive in Gettysburg,’” according to the release.
The historic Daniel Lady Farm’s house and barn, which served as a field hospital during the battle for Culp’s Hill, will be open for tours with appropriate social distancing on event weekends, according to the news release.
Campsites on the for scout groups and re-enactors have reopened as permitted under state orders and guidelines, according to the release.
All events and activities remain contingent on Adams County’s reopening status and any orders and guidelines issued by the Governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the U.S. Center for Disease Control, according to the release.
Events, reenactment scenarios and living history planning are being adjusted to accommodate reenactors and visitors under applicable COVID 19 rules and guidelines, according to the release.
The Fall Skirmish, Battle of Antietam/Sharpsburg remains scheduled for Sept. 12-13 on the Daniel Lady Farm, according to the release.
The Annual Civil War Artifact Show, which normally takes place at the end of June, has been rescheduled for Sept. 26 -27 at the Eisenhower All Star Complex, 2638 Emmitsburg Road.
GBPA Vice President of Administration Brendan Synnamon, coordinator of the event, “is working closely with the Eisenhower Complex to ensure the event follows Pennsylvania guidelines for COVID 19 control,” according to the release.
Reenactors, ticket holders, and the public can obtain more information at www.gbpa.org.
The GBPA is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preservation of the battlefield and education.
Beck event canceled
Another re-enactment planned this summer was cancelled late last year. Dustin Heisey was spearheading a new group’s efforts toward hosting an anniversary event July 3-5 in Freedom Township. The group still hoped to do so in 2021, Heisey said in December.
The cancelation stemmed from plans for an event the same weekend here by national radio host Glenn Beck, Heisey said. That event would have caused traffic, hotel, and security challenges for a re-enactment, Heisey said.
Beck’s event has also been canceled “due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to its website, restorethecovenant.com.
Last December, Beck said he hoped “100-percent apolitical” religious event would bring 30,000 people to various venues in the Gettysburg area.
However, Gettysburg remains part of a train and bus tour to historic sites planned by Beck June 29 to July 5, according to the website.
The tour is limited to 200 people with a single ticket costing $9,500 and group rates available, according to the website.
The itinerary includes a bus to Gettysburg and activities here July 3-4 including battlefield tours and a “gala dinner.”
In September 2019, the Gettysburg Anniversary Committee (GAC) announced it would not host an event in 2020 after having done so annually for a quarter-century. The group cited a decline in re-enacting due to the increasing age of the typical hobbyist, changing audience interests, and the weather-related challenges of hosting outdoor events.
