Bermudian Springs School District broadened its ability to hold meetings online and expanded the capabilities of its superintendent to respond to emergencies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a roll-call vote the Bermudian board voted unanimously to approve an eight-point resolution expanding the use of electronic communications in meetings and no longer requiring a majority to be physically present. However, the quorum must still be represented remotely, according to the document.
The resolution also grants the superintendent power to pay bills in the event of cancelled meetings. With the consultation of the school board president, he may also take action to ensure district operations continue. These actions must be reported to the board immediately and are not binding until approval is obtained during a meeting, the document reads.
“We’ll be very respectful. If things can wait, we’ll wait,” Bermudian Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said. “This gives us the ability to handle the unknown and the flexibility to allow us to continue operations.”
The temporary measure will be conducted in compliance with the Sunshine Act, according to the document, and all meetings will be conducted through a virtual live stream until further notice. The next Bermudian Springs work session is planned for Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. The next voting meeting is Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Live streams can be found under the “Useful links” section at the school’s website, www.bermudiansprings.org.
Public comments can be sent by email to boardmeetingcomments@bermudian.org prior to the start of meetings. Comments will also be accepted at the appropriate time during a meeting, the document reads.
An order signed by Gov. Wolf Thursday closed all schools for the remainder of the school year. Though there will be no on-campus education, there is still need for some workers on school grounds, Hotchkiss said.
For this reason, the board authorized Hotchkiss to utilize essential staff members to continue work under specific conditions: CDC recommended precautions be taken into account to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus; work from home will be standard practice, particularly for those deemed “at risk”; and essential staff members will be paid “in accordance with all applicable collective bargaining agreements or other binding contractual commitments.”
Since schools closed, twice a week the kitchen staff has met to prepare lunches and drivers have delivered them, Hotchkiss said.
Others have organized schoolwork packets for students without internet access. Maintenance workers are needed to prepare buildings for seasonal changes, for maintenance of boilers and to maintain grounds, Hotchkiss said.
“People have wanted to be there to help, but we’re telling people we have to make ourselves try to function remotely,” Hotchkiss said. “We’re role models and examples for the community. We need to be consistent.”
In addition to coronavirus-related guidelines, the school board authorized Hotchkiss to enter a renegotiation for student transport providers. He said he felt confident the board will have a plan by next Tuesday.
