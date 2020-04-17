The number of COVID-19 patients requiring treatment at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has been “very manageable” so far, hospital President Jane Hyde said Thursday.
The regional WellSpan Health system’s focus now is on maintaining preparedness, Hyde said during a 40-minute press briefing hosted by the Gettysburg Borough COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Task Force.
The number of cases in Adams County is low compared to many other areas, which shows public cooperation with social-distancing and other measures is helping prevent “community spread” of the coronavirus, she said.
Also helping is a reduction in the wait-time for test results, now typically down to one to three days, she said. Because COVID-19 can be ruled out more quickly, hospital resources can be preserved for those actually in need, Hyde said. Most people with the illness can manage it at home, she said.
Wearing masks to reduce the virus’s spread is “really taking good care of each other” as a community, Hyde said.
All visitors to WellSpan facilities must wear masks, Hyde said. The practice was a request, but is now a requirement in keeping with a new order by state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Hyde said.
Anyone suffering symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their physician’s office, or dial 9-1-1 if there is an emergency, she said.
Information about symptoms and other aspects of the pandemic are available at www.wellspan.org/coronavirus, Hyde said.
A referral from a doctor is necessary to make use of two outdoor testing facilities maintained by WellSpan, one at the hospital and another at WellSpan Family Medicine-Fairfield, 4910 Fairfield Road, she said.
Units across WellSpan are communicating and collaborating to make sure all areas are “team- and equipment-ready,” Hyde said.
Supplies of personal protective equipment for hospital personnel are “in a good place,” she said, but donations of home-made cloth and other masks are welcome. Cloth masks are to be used by non-clinical WellSpan personnel, which reserves surgical and N-95 masks for those engaged in patient care, Hyde said.
Donated masks can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at WellSpan’s health center at 450 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, she said.
Community members have shown support for health workers through efforts such as donating food and chalking messages on sidewalks, Hyde said. Such things “renew the spirits of the team,” she said.
The briefing occurred in the borough hall and was streamed live on the borough Facebook page and by Community Media of South Central PA. All of the participants wore masks.
