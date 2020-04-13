Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (Pa. DOH), WellSpan requests that patients and visitors wear a protective face covering when visiting any WellSpan facility.
Hand-made fabric masks and other face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19. By covering your face, you help to stop spreading disease to others.
The Pa. Department of Health recommends that you wear face coverings when:
• Visiting your health care provider
• Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies
• Interacting with customers/clients at essential businesses
• Using public transportation
• Feeling sick, coughing or sneezing
For more information on wearing face coverings or masks, visit the websites of the Pa. Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about COVID-19 resources, visit WellSpan.org/Coronavirus.
