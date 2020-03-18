Policies affecting food trucks and restaurants have changed, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Gettysburg borough officials.
Effective immediately, any restaurant offering take-out service can reserve two parking spaces in front of the business with “meter bags” to be issued at no charge, according to the statement.
Details are available from the borough parking department at 717-334-1160, ext. 241.
In keeping with anti-pandemic guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people, only two food trucks will be allowed to operate on Lincoln Square at a time, also with waived fees, and will be placed on different quads, according to the statement.
“Food truck operators have agreed to honor the 6-foot social distancing rule while patrons are waiting for their food,” according to the statement.
“Food trucks conducting business are being restricted to those who operate in the local area,” the statement reads. Trucks can operate at locations other than the square but must work with the parking department.
“In considering the health guidance from the Governor—who has not limited food trucks, which is a take-out dining option—and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), an open air environment possesses less potential risk of virus transmission as there are no surfaces to touch as a patron approaches a food truck,” the statement reads.
“Several local restaurants in the downtown have closed their doors at the Governor’s behest. Food trucks help fill that void,” the statement quotes borough council President Jake Schindel as saying.
“We value our brick and mortar restaurants, but also want to provide additional food options for our citizens, and local-owned food trucks can provide take-out food without anyone using doorknobs or coming in close contact with others indoors,” he said.
“There was no malice intended with the invitation of food truck to operate on Lincoln Square,” Schindel said.
Wednesday’s statement supersedes the plan for public gatherings the borough issued Monday, which set aside a specific quadrant of the square for food trucks.
The plan’s issuance coincided with a “disaster emergency” declaration by Mayor Ted Streeter and the borough council.
The declaration allows “federal and state funds to flow into the borough and assist the municipality recover from the disaster after the disaster has passed,” Wednesday’s statement quotes Borough Manager Charles Gable as saying.
The declaration also allows the borough to suspend certain ordinances temporarily to avoid public meetings that could hamper operations, Gable said.
The declaration also allows staff members to approve or disapprove projects administratively during the emergency, especially when matters are “time-sensitive,” according to the statement.
“In a fast-paced and fluid emergency, the borough needs the flexibility to adapt to quickly changing conditions,” such as by waiving parking fees, Gable said.
To ratify the emergency declaration, the council planned to meet at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, March 19, on the amphitheater stage at the Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane. The site was chosen in keeping with social-distancing protocols.
The council also plans to meet April 27 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St., to satisfy the legal requirement that it convene monthly.
Wednesday’s statement did not change the anti-pandemic measures announced Monday, including the closing of the borough hall to the public and the cancellation of special event permits and public meetings until April 27, unless special meetings are advertised.
The borough urged the public to contact staff members electronically. Phone extensions are under Borough Management on the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov. Department heads can also be reached by email through the website. The borough’s main phone line is 717-334-1160.
