With all nine members present via Zoom, the Fairfield Area School District board held a long meeting Monday evening to discuss options for graduation, the state of ongoing remote education, school security and a major capital project that came as a surprise to most.
At the conclusion of the 2.5-hour session, which included spirited debate related to budget challenges, board members expressed appreciation for one another and the district’s students, employees and community supporters.
“We’re in good hands,” Joshua Laird said as he paid tribute to the schools’ leaders who are carrying out their work amidst the stressful COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Graduation concerns
During the meeting’s public comments, senior Maddi Holmberg and her mother Lindsey underscored how important graduation is for seniors faced with the unprecedented prospect of not having one as schools are closed for the remainder of the year.
“As you can imagine we’re all very distraught. Little did we know when we left school on March 13 that it could be the last time in what we regard as our second home,” Maddi Holmberg said.
As they contemplate not having a typical graduation day to celebrate achieving a milestone in their lives, Maddi said, “We’re even more saddened not to be able to give our teachers and coaches one more hug for putting up with us these past years. We need some sort of closure amidst this uncertainty.”
Superintendent Michael Adamek and board members assured Holmberg and her classmates they will do their best to provide a meaningful way to mark the conclusion of their high school days.
While administrators already have begun discussing options such as an outdoor ceremony in which social distancing could be achieved, Adamek said he will immediately convene a planning group that includes senior class leaders and some parents.
As decisions are made amidst the fluid context of the pandemic shutdown, the administration will communicate via phone messages, the district’s Facebook page and its website www.fairfieldpaschools.org, he said.
Budget pressures expected
As the board turned to proposals for security services and a costly addition to its major systems' upgrade, concerns about future years’ budgets loomed large.
Anticipating income reductions during a probable severe economic downturn, board member Rhonda Myers said, “I’m very uncomfortable paying out a half-million considering the next two years we’re going to be in dire straits.”
Myers was referring to a $503,000 proposal from the Trane corporation for upgrades needed to complete a new fire alarm system and replace several air units to prevent the re-occurrence of mold infestations such as plagued the school in 2018.
A lack of communication last fall when the district lost both its business and facilities managers resulted in board members being surprised at the additional costs on top of the already-approved $10.6 million contract to replace heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems throughout the buildings.
Business Manager Amy Simmons assured the board she has identified available sources to cover the cost, including $228,000 in savings realized by refinancing bonds for the overall HVAC project.
Following prolonged debate, the project was approved, with six members voting in favor, two against and one abstaining.
Security contract renewed
All board members acknowledged school safety has been enhanced greatly since contracting with G-Force, which fields an on-site full-time security officer.
Disagreements amongst the board members related to the budgeted annual cost of $121,000 and whether all expectations in the officer’s position description are being fulfilled.
Myers and board member Jennifer Holz assured their peers the Safety Committee on which they serve has monitored G-Force's performance and deems it highly satisfactory.
A survey of students, administrators, teachers and parents was conducted recently, which yielded outstanding marks for G-Force officer Mike Weaver’s presence and interactions.
Board Chair Marcy Van Metre questioned the survey’s validity, indicating she felt its questions were “skewed in a way it wasn’t possible not to be positive.” She said she also felt the survey should have asked whether the services provided were worth the amount paid to G-Force.
“It feels like money is flying out the door, and we don’t have it,” Van Metre said.
In the end, the board unanimously approved renewal of the G-Force contract, with two members adding their vote was “with reservations.” The Safety Committee will continue reviewing the position description and monitoring services provided.
As the meeting concluded, board members expressed thanks to the district’s teachers and administrators, as well as individuals and community groups supporting the schools.
Gifts from Liberty Mountain Resort for student mobile lunches and from the Mid-Atlantic Soaring Association for Ruth’s Harvest weekend meals were acknowledged.
Cost-free grab-and-go lunches are provided for all district students who request them. Beginning April 20, they will be distributed at the middle school entrance on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Board Secretary Rebecca Bequette said a local mask-sewing project she and others have spearheaded has produced over 1,500 face masks for first responders and medical personnel.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 27, at 7 p.m., to be held either on school premises or virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.