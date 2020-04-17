The all-volunteer Gettysburg Fire Department has lost its only fundraiser to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russell McCutcheon, public information officer for the department, said Thursday the Gettysburg Fire Department Carnival, originally scheduled for June 25 to 29, has been cancelled.
“The fire department and all board members carefully considered its options and it was decided that it was too difficult to predict the situation we will be in in June,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon was unable to predict the total financial loss to the department but said it’s “substantial.”
“We may need to look at the possibility of doing another fundraiser later in the year,” McCutcheon said. “We do not want to put ourselves or the public in any risk.”
The annual carnival would have marked its 68th year in 2020. The five-day affair features rides, games, bingo, hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, pit beef, ice cream, funnel cakes, and more.
McCutcheon said he hopes members of the public who are able to do so assist the all-volunteer department by making financial contributions.
“We completely understand some people are in tough financial times,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon stressed that even though the department will have to examine its budget in light of the cancellation, members of the public can count on the volunteers to respond to emergencies.
“The cancellation of the carnival will not affect our ability to respond to our neighbors in need,” McCutcheon said.
