The Adams County Library System will close from Saturday though March 29 to combat the spread of COVID-19.
An email from Glenn R. Miller, deputy secretary and commissioner for Libraries, ordered the closure to combat the spread of the virus.
“Since many public libraries are open on weekends and to achieve the maximum in public safety, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries instructs libraries to close for routine, public library services beginning Saturday, March 14 an remain closed through Sunday, March 29, a period of alignment with school closures,” the email reads.
Additional information will be provided after a period of “monitoring and evaluation,” the email reads.
There is an exception to the directive that may apply “where a public library is working in cooperation with local emergency management officials to provide essential services needed for their community during this period. In such instance, the library may remain open with essential personnel to provide these services but not for purposes of routine, in person services,” according to the email.
Earlier in the day, the system had cancelled all public programs and the use of meeting spaces due to the ongoing COVID-19 threat.
Laura Goss, executive director of the Adams County Library System, made the decision about the programs and usage space Friday. She also spoke to the library board of directors about the matter. Libraries in Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Biglerville New Oxford, and Littlestown and East Berlin belong to the library system.
“I would rather er on the side of caution because it only takes one person who has been exposed to attend a program or meeting to start a chain reaction,” Goss said Friday before the directive was announced.
Goss said the library, to her knowledge, has not closed before unless it was weather related. For more information about the library and its services, visit www.adamslibrary.org.
The Adams County Library System’s virtual branch is always open. Goss encourages patrons check out ebooks, eaudiobooks, streaming and downloadable music, digital magazines, and databases online anytime at www.adamslibrary.org.
