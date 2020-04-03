Norris Flowers has spent 15 years convincing people to come to Gettysburg.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the president of Destination Gettysburg’s job has switched to telling people to stay home.
“I have never seen anything like this in my almost 50 years in the tourism industry,” Flowers said Thursday.
Many hotels have closed due to the pandemic, Flowers said, and he wonders what businesses will still be operating after it is over. Destination Gettysburg, the official marketing organization for Adams County, furloughed about half of its staff Thursday due to expected loss in lodging tax revenues, Flowers said.
“At least after 9/11 we knew who to be mad at. This is due to a virus,” Flowers said.
Flowers is frustrated but optimistic.
“Adams County and the tourism industry will bounce back,” he said.
Flowers said after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the economic crisis of 2008, Adams County bounced back faster than larger areas that attract tourists. He suspects the same will hold true after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The Destination Gettysburg staff is working on marketing campaigns now so they can be launched “as soon as the time is right,” Flowers said.
“The minute the gates open, people are going to want out,” Flowers said. “But they are not going to want to go to extremely crowded places like Florida. They are going to go to a place they feel safer.”
For now, the message is stay home and wait until its safe to come out. Flowers said he regularly receives calls from people who are bored at home and wanting to visit Adams County.
“Wait until its safe,” he said.
