Gettysburg Police Department will “document” any violations of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing all but “life-sustaining” businesses, borough Chief Robert Glenny said Friday.
Officers will take note of any violations they encounter, with the emphasis on businesses that interact with the public, he said.
“It’s not like we’re going to go door-to-door,” Glenny said.
Any further action would depend on receiving more detailed instruction from state officials than has been provided so far, Glenny said. Some people have questioned legal aspects of Wolf’s order, but Glenny said such determinations are not his to make as chief.
The main thing is for people to keep calm, because food stores, pharmacies, and other key businesses remain open under the order, and supply chains remain intact, Glenny said.
A link to the governor’s list of businesses is at www.gettysburtimes.com.
“Restaurants may remain open for take-out, drive through, and delivery services abiding by social distancing protocols. All dining room operations must cease,” according to a borough news release issued Thursday.
Glenny praised a business for addressing traffic concerns related to food pickup. The Tommy’s Pizza Facebook page includes an illustration of a route running through the pizzeria and Dobbin House’s lots at Steinwehr Avenue and South Washington Street.
Cumberland Township Police are taking a similar approach to business closings, Chief Don Boehs said Friday.
“If we get a complaint, we’ll document it,” Boehs said.
