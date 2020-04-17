Coronavirus cases rose locally, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, which has begun including county totals for negative tests.
In Adams, confirmed cases totaled 70 Friday, up from 67 Thursday. Negative tests totaled 1,118. Deaths held steady at one.
As on Thursday, none of the county’s seven ventilators was in use by a COVID-19 patient.
Deaths also held steady in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, where totals were: Cumberland, 154 cases, up from 137, with four deaths and 761 negative tests; Franklin, 89, up from 80, with zero deaths and 2,009 negatives; York, 443, up from 393, with four deaths and 4,879 negatives.
Statewide, positive tests rose from 27,7325 to 29,441, deaths from 707 to 756, and negative tests from 113,735 to 117,932.
Figures are cumulative since mid-March.
Cases and deaths rose in adjoining Maryland counties, according to that state’s website.
In Carroll County, cases totaled 288 Friday, up from 283 Thursday. Deaths rose from 21 to 25, plus two “probable” COVID-19 deaths, the same as Thursday. Frederick cases went from 497 to 525, deaths rose from 22 to 23, and probable deaths held at seven.
Across Maryland, positive tests went from 10,784 to 11,572; deaths went from 392 to 425 with 69 probable deaths; negative tests rose from 48,050 to 50,437.
