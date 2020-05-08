A sinking state revenue forecast appears to have torpedoed Upper Adams School Board members’ goal of avoiding a property tax hike for the 2020-21 budget year.
The outlook darkened after the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) warned of worsening effects of the pandemic, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs told the board Tuesday.
PASBO forecast decreased earned income tax revenues due to unemployment and more uncollected property taxes, Hobbs said.
Board President Tom Wilson asked administrators to refine their revenue estimates and return to the board in two weeks with a plan including no more than a 2-percent property tax increase as well as potential hiring limits.
A 2-percent increase would add $56 to the average district property owner’s tax bill for the year, Wilson said.
As recently as April 21’s board meeting, proposed expenditures fell short of forecast revenues by nearly $1.12 million.
The projected difference ballooned to nearly $1.77 million as of Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Even that estimate was too rosy because it assumed state funding will remain the same as this year, said Wilson, who recommended reducing the revenue forecast by a further $500,000.
“We’re kidding ourselves” if the board thinks the state won’t cut funding amid the current “financial crisis,” Wilson said.
Hobbs presented several options, including a 2-percent tax increase, not hiring a proposed fifth grade teacher, and not setting aside a capital reserve.
The option would reduce the deficit to just over $1.12 million, she said. The unassigned fund balance, which accumulates from year to year like a savings account, would be used to close that gap, but $338,989 would remain in it against any unexpected costs.
However, that balance would be more than wiped out by Wilson’s revenue forecast reduction.
‘More stark cuts’
If there is a tax increase, the district must share the burden with the community by undertaking “more stark cuts” such as limits on hiring, Wilson said.
The district needs to show “we’re tightening our own belts,” Wilson said.
Not replacing retiring Bendersville Elementary School Principal Ann Wolfe and delaying a decision on hiring an assistant principal for the new Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) could eliminate about $145,000 in salary and benefits costs from the current budget draft, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
UAIS is the new name being given to the Arendtsville Elementary School when Bendersville Elementary closes and the two schools merge at the Arendtsville location. Arendtsville Elementary is being expanded, but completion of the project by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year is uncertain due to construction delays created by the pandemic.
Hiring a high school English teacher is unavoidable because of a resignation, Doll said.
Hiring an additional fifth-grade teacher is necessary to keep class size under 27 because of a large cohort of current fourth-graders, Doll said. A long-term substitute could be a cost-saving option, he said.
Not replacing a retiring music teacher would push chorus and instrumental programs “outside the school day” and limit participation to students who have after-school transportation, Doll said.
Not replacing a retiring art teacher would pose challenges for maintaining contract-guaranteed planning periods for teachers, he said.
However, savings would result from hiring new teachers at lower salaries than those paid to the retiring veterans, Doll said.
Staff reassignments and review of caseloads could perhaps make it feasible not to hire a replacement for a resigned middle school learning support teacher, Doll said.
Board member Chris Fee expressed support for a hiring freeze “with exceptions” as needed. Wilson concurred.
Board member James Rutkowski asked about a pay freeze.
Wilson said it would be wise to avoid that option for now but retain it as an option for 2021-22 if needed.
The board expects to adopt a preliminary budget during its May 19 meeting, but officials said changes are likely before final adoption occurs June 16 to meet a June 30 state deadline.
Low yield for UA
Upper Adams’ tax rate is the highest among the county’s six districts because it is near the bottom in both dollars gained per mill and earned income tax (EIT) revenue, officials said.
For 2018-19, when Upper Adams’ rate was just over 14.94 mills, the district received slightly more than $892,000 per mill, Hobbs said. That rate generated nearly $13.33 million for 1,678 students, or nearly $7,944 per student.
By contrast, the much more heavily developed Gettysburg Area district received nearly $3.25 million per mill. Gettysburg’s rate of nearly 10.91 mills generated almost $35.46 million for 3,102 students, or just over $11,430 per student.
Gettysburg’s EIT revenue for 2018-19 was nearly $6.45 million versus nearly $2.81 million for Upper Adams, Hobbs said.
Board member Cindy Janczyk proposed the district investigate whether reducing the school week to four longer days could provide savings, perhaps in transportation and building operation costs.
Or, she said, the fifth day could perhaps become an online instruction day.
Others, including board member Chris Fee, said many parents would face challenges in finding childcare, and such a change would require reopening employee contracts.
The idea may be worth a look in the long term, Wilson said.
It is too late to make such a change for 2020-21, Doll said.
