This is the most up to date information the Gettysburg Times has received regarding cancellations and adjustments to meeting schedules in Adams County.
Adams County
• The Adams County Library System will be closed through March 29.
• Adams County schools remain closed through March 29.
• The Eastern Adams Regional Police Commission scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 is cancelled.
• The Adams County Office of Aging has closed its main office. Staffers are available by telephone or email.
Carroll Valley
Carroll Valley closed its buildings but staffers can still be reached by email or telephone.
Cumberland Township
• Cumberland Township Municipal Building is closed to the public and meetings have been cancelled for March 19 and 24.
Fairfield
• Project Linus will not meet Friday, March 20.
Gettysburg
• Gettysburg Area School District has cancelled its school board meeting for March 16.
• Gettysburg Borough meetings have been cancelled and borough facilities are closed through April 27.
• Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will not meet for lunch on March 17.
• Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch during the month of April.
• Heidlersburg Fire Company has cancelled its beef and oyster dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and the bingo scheduled for Sunday, March 22.
• Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace has cancelled a traditional English service for March 22.
• The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship lunches scheduled at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church for March 18 and 25, and April 1 will be cancelled. The next meeting of the Fellowship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6.
• The Gettysburg High School Alumni Association Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 is being postponed.
Littlestown
• The March meeting of the Littlestown Area Historical Society is cancelled.
McSherrystown
• McSherrystown Borough Offices are closed to the public through March 23. Staff members will be available by phone through business hours.
Upper Adams
• Upper Adams School District has cancelled its school board meeting for Tuesday, March 17. There is not a makeup date scheduled.
• Tyrone Township supervisors closed the municipal building to the public effective Tuesday and cancelled their March 18 meeting. Documents can be inserted through a mail slot beside the front door. The township can be reached at Tyrone.Township@comcast.net and 717-528-4012.
