Gettysburg is “going to be in a rough spot financially,” but just how rough remains to be seen, Finance Director Nicolette James told the borough council Monday.
The borough has about $1.5 million in available funds, enough for about three months of operation, James said.
As an example of revenues blighted by the pandemic, James pointed to parking income expected to total about $5,000 for the entire month of April, versus some $107,000 in April last year.
The 2020 general fund budget forecasts parking revenue at $1.21 million, or about 23 percent of some $5.32 million in total revenue. Making up such a shortfall will be “a big nut to crack,” James said.
Other tax revenues are plunging too, such as the “pillow tax” on overnight lodging, she said.
On the other hand, property tax payments are coming in at nearly normal levels,” James said.
Also, $69,796 in federal pandemic aid is expected, borough Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Director Carly Marshall said.
“A lot of municipalities are in really bad shape” financially, and “compared to many, we are doing really well,” James said.
Council member Wesley Heyser asked whether the borough might need to borrow against future tax revenues.
Borrowing would be a last resort, and refinancing the borough’s debt to lower annual payments would be a better option, James said.
The council discussed staffing levels during an approximately 90-minute closed-door meeting after the regular meeting, Borough Manager Charles Gable said Tuesday.
State law permits closed-door discussion of personnel matters.
If any employees are furloughed, the goal would be for them to retain their health-insurance benefits, Gable said Tuesday.
All non-police part-timers have already been laid off, he said.
Furloughs would have to be negotiated with Teamsters Local 776, which represents borough employees, Gable said.
Separate memorandums of understanding would have to be worked out for police and non-uniformed personnel, and would require approval by the council during a public meeting, he said.
Also Monday, representatives of Destination Gettysburg (DG) presented a post-pandemic marketing plan. DG is the countywide tourism promotion agency funded by the pillow tax.
A 95-percent drop in pillow tax revenues is expected, DG President and Chief Executive Officer Norris Flowers said.
On the brighter side, DG officials said tourism is likely to bounce back faster than many other industries, and this area’s prospects are especially good because the battlefield is outdoors, officials said.
The area’s attractions, including wine and cider outlets, also benefit from being easily reachable by car from several large metropolitan areas, officials said.
DG will not promote visitation until it is consistent with state, federal, and local pandemic precautions, officials said.
Information is available at www.destinationgettysburg.com.
